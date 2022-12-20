May 31, 1939—Dec. 17, 2022

FORMERLY OF CROWN POINT/SCHERERVILLE, IN—Jack Edward Ring, 83 formerly of Crown Point and Schererville, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born May 31, 1939 in Shelburn, IN to Vernal and Faye (Gaskill) Ring. Jack worked for 43 years at LTV Steel in field maintenance electronics. Known as a handyman around the house, he also took enjoyment in yardwork, fishing, high school sports, delivering Meals on Wheels, and exercising/socializing at the local gym. Most importantly, Jack loved spending time with his family.

On December 28, 1958 in Shelburn, IN, Jack married Marcella Kay Grubbs who survives along with their children, Bruce (Pat) Ring and Donna (Rich) Goethals; grandchildren, Kevin (Mae), Nick, and Alex Ring, and Samantha and Jonathan Goethals; and great grandchildren, Kasandra and Phoenix Ring. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry Ring.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 PM at MOELLER, FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 5:00 PM. Committal Service will take place Friday at 11:00 AM directly at the Angelcrest Cemetery Chapel, Valparaiso. Memorials may be made to your local Meals on Wheels program.