PORTAGE, IN - Jack G. "Bud" Hicks Jr., age 52 a longtime Portage resident passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1968 in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Jack and Joyce Hicks Sr. Bud worked for U.S. Steel, where he had worked as a millwright. He enjoyed spending time with his family and working on cars. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He is survived by his wife of 22 yrs., Julie (nee Kirk) Hicks; seven children: Jack Hicks III, Amanda (Joe) Cox, Andrew Hicks, Samantha (Jeremy) Burns, Marissa (Josh) Donnelly, Hailee (Eric Snell) Hicks and Logan (Megan) Hicks; 14 grandchildren: Julia, Damian, Shyanne, Silas, Rowdy, Elizabeth, Paisley, Jack Jack, Emma, Bubba Joe, Brian, Zandyr, Kenna and Lucus; sister, Cheryl Raza; father in law, Jim (Kathy) Kirk; mother-in-law, Janet (John) Murga; and many loved family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Jack's family.

A special thank you to Pastor Richard (Dina) Westmoreland.

Funeral services are Wednesday, January 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Zion Holiness Church, 5051 Central Ave. Portage, Indiana 46368. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Visitation is Tuesday, January 6, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. also at the Zion Holiness Church. REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel completed arrangements. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.