LaSALLE, IL - Jack G. Ellis age 70 of Illinois Veterans Home LaSalle, IL passed away on Sunday December 2, 2018. He is survived by his sons Eric (Keri) Ellis, Jason (Shannon) Ellis, and Brian (Stacey) Ellis; grandchildren Stephanie, Reagan, Lacy, Jack, Catalina, Samuel, Sophia, Rose, Paul, and Lila; his siblings Ray, JoAnn, Richard, Nancy, and Donald; and by his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Josephine Ellis and by his sister Patricia.
Memorial services will be private. Inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.
Jack was an Army Veteran and was a retired member of the Operating Engineers Local 150.
