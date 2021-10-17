Feb. 28, 1938 - Oct. 5, 2021

Jack Gerald Rusin, age 83, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Marianne Rusin; children: Diana Rusin, Gerald Rusin and Brian Rusin; four grandchildren and sibling, Renee Candiano.

Jack was born February 28, 1938 in Hammond, IN to the late Walter Jack and Charlotte Anne Rusin.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.

On November 28, 1964, he married the love of his life, Marianne Schmidt and together they shared 56 years together.

Jack was employed for 50 years as a machinist retiring both from LTV Steel in Chicago, IL and Acme Steel in Riverdale, IL.

He was an avid White Sox fan and member of the Knights of Columbus.

Jack was laid to rest privately by the family at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

