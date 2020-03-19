MUNSTER, IN - Jack Herschbach, 90, of Munster, passed away on Tuesday March 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Julie; daughters, Rae Lynn (Dennis) Knight and Kristina (Alan) Fink; sons, Jack and Stephen (Monique) Herschbach; stepchildren, Beverly Blair (Tom) Strylczk, Stephen (Susan), Robert (Debra) and Michael (Aggie) Derolf; grandchildren, Jennifer Maher, Amy (Sergio) Galindo, Ally and Amanda Fink; great grandchildren, Lucas, Jack and Peter Galindo along with Julie's grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ethel Herschbach; sister, Henrietta Grothe-Kraus.