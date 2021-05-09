LANSING, IL - Jack Jesse Slawson, age 93 of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully Monday, May 3, 2021.
Jack is survived by his loving daughter Jackie (Michael) Starzak. Cherished grandfather of Kristy (late David) Nondorf, Kitty (Randy) Potts, Karla Macek, Michael Maggio, Larry Madalon, LuAnn (Mike) Radziejeski, Linda (John) Copeland, and Melissa "Missy" Wilson, loving great grandfather of thirteen and great great grandfather of four, loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and former daughter in law Diane Madalon and his little furry buddy Spike.
Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife Beatrice (nee Sciackitano) Slawson; son Louis Madalon and daughter Mary K. "Babe" (Mike) Maggio; parents Roscoe and Gertrude (nee Brehm) Slawson; brother Bud Slawson and sister Phyllis Chandler.
Funeral services for Jack will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2505 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL with Pastor John Holyer officiating. Jack will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, May 10, 2021 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.
Jack was employed by Jewel Food Stores and National Tea for many years. In his later years, he worked for Gardiner's True Value Hardware Store in Lansing, IL, where he continued to help people with their projects.
He served his country proudly both in the United States Army in the Korean War, Private 1st Class, and in the United States Navy, WWII, Seaman Second Class.
Jack enjoyed woodworking he was always in the garage creating and building beautiful pieces of furniture. He truly enjoyed spending time with his son in law Mike in the garage building his creations. He also took great pride in his vegetable and flower gardens.
Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather, uncle, son and friend. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to Trinity Lutheran Church, Lansing, IL.