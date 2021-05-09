LANSING, IL - Jack Jesse Slawson, age 93 of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully Monday, May 3, 2021.

Jack is survived by his loving daughter Jackie (Michael) Starzak. Cherished grandfather of Kristy (late David) Nondorf, Kitty (Randy) Potts, Karla Macek, Michael Maggio, Larry Madalon, LuAnn (Mike) Radziejeski, Linda (John) Copeland, and Melissa "Missy" Wilson, loving great grandfather of thirteen and great great grandfather of four, loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and former daughter in law Diane Madalon and his little furry buddy Spike.

Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife Beatrice (nee Sciackitano) Slawson; son Louis Madalon and daughter Mary K. "Babe" (Mike) Maggio; parents Roscoe and Gertrude (nee Brehm) Slawson; brother Bud Slawson and sister Phyllis Chandler.

Funeral services for Jack will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2505 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL with Pastor John Holyer officiating. Jack will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, May 10, 2021 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.