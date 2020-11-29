Jack 'John' F. Doyle

HIGHLAND, IN - Jack (John) F. Doyle, age 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Highland with his wife Rosemarie (Klosky) and his children by his side.

He will be remembered with deep affection by his son Marti (Dr. Kimberly (Raczyk) Doyle, daughters: Karen (Greg) Radzinski, Bridget (Bob) Tkach; sisters: Helene (Jack) Wellman, Barbara (late Gene) Smith. Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years and mother of his children Joanne "nee Fleming".

He was born in Hammond in 1926, graduated with Rosemarie from Catholic Central High School, Class of 1944. Jack was in the U.S. Army and served with distinction in Europe for three years. He was a life member of the Teamsters Union, local 142, a grandfather to 21 grandchildren and great grandfather to 15. Jack leaves all of us richer for his kindness and his humor, knowing he loved us all.

A visitation will take place on Monday, November 30, 2020, DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland IN from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment Oakland Memory Lanes, Dolton, IL. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the SHARE Foundation. www.burnsfuneral.com.