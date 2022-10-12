Sep. 10, 1932

VALPARAISO, IN - Jack K. Houser, 90, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born September 10, 1932 in Fort Wayne, IN to Ora and Goldie Houser.

Jack received a B.A. in Education from Marion College in 1961 and his master's degree from Ball State University. His career as a Special Education instructor with the Valparaiso Schools spanned the next 31 years, retiring in 1992.

Membership at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, and training as a bagpiper only begin to scratch the surface of Jack's eclectic interests, particularly anything historical. His home became a de facto museum of artifacts that he collected over the decades just because it may have intrigued him. Always the showman, Jack had a flare for entertainment that endeared him to every impromptu audience, not the least of which were his adoring students.

Jack married Beverly Jean Berndt who preceded him in death in 2016. Survivors include their daughters: Helen (Jeff) Sweeney of Walkerton and Grace Houser of Hobart; his daughter, Kathy Jean (Brian) McGee of Ohio; grandchildren: Eric (Courtney) Bryant, Jack (Veronica) Bryant, Katherine (Bill) Daunora, and Jordan McGee; and great-grandchildren: Peyton, Bruce, Ashlyn, Walter, Lillian, Parker and Ellie. He was also preceded in death by his son, James D. Houser; sisters: Edith and Velma; and brother, Harold.

A visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Rd., Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m., Father David Pearson officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the church or VNA Hospice of NWI.