Jack Kennedy

He was a long time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. His faith was profound and served as his guiding light throughout his life. His love and devotion to his wife and family was vast and unconditional and a beacon for us all. We are forever blessed to have had him in our lives.

Jack never knew a stranger and touched many lives with his joyful and disarming personality. He was always there to offer kind words of comfort, compassion and encouragement to those in need and his gentle smile and warm hugs will be cherished by all who knew him. He has earned his final reward and is now HOME with his heavenly Father. We have no doubt that he and his bride will now be watching their beloved Notre Dame football team from their skybox seats and that their Irish Eyes are smiling down upon us.

In honor of Jack's wishes, his body has been bequeathed to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois for the benefit of advancing medical, biological, and anatomical education and research.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307. A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's church; however, due to COVID-19, a date has not yet been determined.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

