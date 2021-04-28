Jack Leo Keilman

Jack was born and raised in Dyer, IN. He graduated from Dyer High School and St. Joseph College, Rensselaer, IN. He became a certified public accountant. He married his next-door neighbor, Janice (Herrman), and they moved to Calumet City where they would raise their family and remain faithful, active and loyal parishioners at St. Victor Church for over 40 years. Jack was very proud that he raised and provided education for his six children. He was at every athletic event, play and performance his children were involved in and was even more proud to do the same for his grandchildren. Several years after his retirement in 1999, Jack and Janice moved back to their roots in Dyer where they rejoined their childhood parish, St. Joseph. Jack's faith and devotion to God and the Catholic Church were an inspiring example to his family and all those around him. In his final days, when words were hard to speak, he easily joined in the rosary.