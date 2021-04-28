Jack Leo Keilman
June 16, 1938 — April 24, 2021
DYER, IN — Jack Leo Keilman, 82, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at home with his wife and family by his side. Jack was born June 16, 1938, in Dyer to Leo and Marian (Berens) Keilman.
On June 22, 1963, Jack married the love of his life, Janice (Herrman). She survives along with their six children: Michele (Kevin) Liebert, Mark (Karla), Steven (Trish), Shauna (Bill) Schmidt, Carolyn (Victor) Tellez and Cheryl; and grandchildren: Kristen, Scott, and Kyle Liebert, Margaret and Marian Keilman, Courtney, Kelsey, JoAnna and Jack Keilman, Katie, Patrick (Jessica), Meghan and Ryan Schmidt, Jessica, Jacklyn, Victoria, Jacob and Leo Tellez, and Matthew (fiance Kristina) Keilman; great-grandson, Schmidt, due in July; siblings, Marlene (late Jack) Townsend, Frank (late Patricia) Keilman and Larry (Lynda) Keilman; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Marian (Berens); brother-in-law, John W. Townsend Sr.; and dear niece, Lorene Townsend James.
Jack was born and raised in Dyer, IN. He graduated from Dyer High School and St. Joseph College, Rensselaer, IN. He became a certified public accountant. He married his next-door neighbor, Janice (Herrman), and they moved to Calumet City where they would raise their family and remain faithful, active and loyal parishioners at St. Victor Church for over 40 years. Jack was very proud that he raised and provided education for his six children. He was at every athletic event, play and performance his children were involved in and was even more proud to do the same for his grandchildren. Several years after his retirement in 1999, Jack and Janice moved back to their roots in Dyer where they rejoined their childhood parish, St. Joseph. Jack's faith and devotion to God and the Catholic Church were an inspiring example to his family and all those around him. In his final days, when words were hard to speak, he easily joined in the rosary.
Jack was a humble man with the happiest of dispositions. He loved to be around people and lit up when a visitor entered the room. He would not miss a family gathering where he would scout out willing participants to play pinochle or dice games. He had quite the sense of humor and was known to pull a good prank now and then. His favorite was to wake his children by blowing a bugle.
Jack loved to watch the Chicago Bears and Notre Dame football, but was an AVID Cubs fan. If the Cubs did not win, it was a bad day. His family was so happy to share the 2016 Cubs season and World Series win with Jack and bought him every piece of memorabilia from that season available.
Jack was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis over 26 years ago. He fought every step of the way as his MS progressed and still prayed for others who he humbly thought had it harder than he. He exercised as much as his body would allow. He never gave up, even as his MS progressed from using a cane, to a walker, to an electric scooter, and to his wheelchair. He continued to enjoy his walks through the neighborhood even when it came time for him to be pushed in his wheelchair.
Jack began his career as an accountant at Ernst & Ernst. He then became the vice president and treasurer of O'Connor & Goldberg for 16 years. He ended his career as the controller at Inland Employees Federal Credit Union for 20 years. He was a St Joseph College Fellow, St. Victor School Board member, Dyer High School Reunion Committee member and in his youth a member of the Army Reserves.
Thank you to Companion Care and the primary care givers taking care of Jack since April 2015, especially, John, Vince and Phyllis. Thank you also to Nurse Jen and Joanne for the exceptional care and joy you brought to dad for six years years.
Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John, IN, where masks will be required. Due to COVID restrictions a private funeral Mass will be held, with burial at St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
Donation to St. Joseph Church in his honor would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com