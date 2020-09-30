Jack Nicholas Clendenen

Jack graduated from Chesterton High School, class of 2015. Jack had worked for Modern Forge and currently with Urschel Laboratories in Chesterton. Jack's interests and pastimes included video games, collecting and shooting guns and ammo, going to the beach and amusement parks. Jack started to enjoy golfing more the past few years. Jack loved being with friends and family. Jack's kindness, charisma, goofiness and love was welcomed and cherished by all who knew him. When Jack was 10 years old, he was granted a wish through Make a Wish foundation and we stayed at Give Kids The World in Kissimmee, Florida. Jack has a forever golden star on the ceiling of the Castle of Miracles and Star Tower. Please consider a donation in honor of Jack's memory. Give Kids the World at www.gktw.org.