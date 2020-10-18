DYER, IN - Jack Pufahl, age 63, of Dyer, IN passed away September 29, 2020.
Jack is survived by one sister, Joan Pufahl, and four brothers: Theodore, Albert (Karen), Joseph and John Pufahl. Also, survived by two nieces and five nephews. Preceded in death by his father Albert Pufahl and mother Joan (Darragh) Pufahl. Jack worked for many years for his brother, Albert, at his brother's video stores.
Memorial to be held next year, due to COVID. He will be truly missed.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.