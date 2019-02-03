Jack R. Dye
CHESTERTON, IN/CLENDENIN, WV - Jack R. Dye, age 79, of Chesterton, IN and Clendenin, WV, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. He was born on June 28, 1939 in Clendenin, WV to the late Hoyt and Arlene Dye. Jack served in the US Navy and Airforce and retired from US Steel as a mechanic. He was an excellent mechanic and will be remembered for being a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Alex) Vigil; six grandchildren, Jacqulin (Anthony) Avey, Shane Dye, Antonio Vigil, James Leon Tre Washington, III, Brian Plew and Tina Loughran; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Gary (Carol) Dye; many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
Jack was preceded by his wife, Betty Lou Dye (nee Barker); son, Jack Richard Dye, II.
Per Jack's request there were no services. Arrangements entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOMES, OLSON CHAPEL, (219) 762-3013 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend condolences.