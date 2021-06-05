Jack R. Novoa
February 15, 1932 - May 15, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Jack R. Novoa, age 89, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Bickford of Crown Point.
Jack is survived by his children: Judy (Cary) Gielniak, Janet (Sieg) Korthauer and Jeanne (Mark) Milosovich; grandchildren: Jaclyn and Justin (Deanna) Korthauer and Alexis Milosovich; and great- grandchildren: Hunter Jack and Paxton Eugene Korthauer. He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Irene of 68 years; parents: Ramiro and Edna; brothers: Don and Hobart Cole; and sister: Betty.
Jack was a graduate of Tolleston High School and was a retired Truck Driver from U.S. Steel after 38 years of service. He served in the Korean War (stationed in Germany)with the U.S. Army Military Police and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Merrillville. Jack was a member of Good Fellow Club (Gary) Softball for over 40 years, an avid sportsman, enjoyed baseball, mushball, basketball, golf, and fishing. Two highlights of Jack's sports life was watching the Cubs win the World Series and getting a signed baseball from Ernie Banks. He absolutely loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jack was the most generous and compassionate man, his kindness knew no boundaries. His caring and helpful spirit will be missed by many.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from to 4:00 to 7:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre at 10:00 AM with Rev. Paul Anderson officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
For the health and safety of the Novoa Family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.
