Jack R. Novoa

Jack is survived by his children: Judy (Cary) Gielniak, Janet (Sieg) Korthauer and Jeanne (Mark) Milosovich; grandchildren: Jaclyn and Justin (Deanna) Korthauer and Alexis Milosovich; and great- grandchildren: Hunter Jack and Paxton Eugene Korthauer. He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Irene of 68 years; parents: Ramiro and Edna; brothers: Don and Hobart Cole; and sister: Betty.

Jack was a graduate of Tolleston High School and was a retired Truck Driver from U.S. Steel after 38 years of service. He served in the Korean War (stationed in Germany)with the U.S. Army Military Police and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Merrillville. Jack was a member of Good Fellow Club (Gary) Softball for over 40 years, an avid sportsman, enjoyed baseball, mushball, basketball, golf, and fishing. Two highlights of Jack's sports life was watching the Cubs win the World Series and getting a signed baseball from Ernie Banks. He absolutely loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jack was the most generous and compassionate man, his kindness knew no boundaries. His caring and helpful spirit will be missed by many.