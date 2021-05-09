PORTAGE, IN - Jack R. Tapper, Jr. age 55 of Portage, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Jack is survived by his daughter Brittany Tapper; son Jacob Tapper; granddaughter Cerenity Tapper; mother Sandra Tapper; three sisters: Lynnette (Joseph Redelman) Mills, Jackie (Robert Brosky) Andrews, Christine (Eric) Koczur; and his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Jack R. Tapper, Sr.; paternal grandparents Gertrude and Clarence Tapper; maternal grandparents Eleanor and Lawrence Lynn; uncles Lawrence Lynn II and Freddie Tapper.

Jack was a graduate of Portage High School, Class of 1983 and worked many years with his father at Ameratronic Industries. He loved to bowl and go fishing. Jack was an avid White Sox fan and avid fan of the 3 B's – Bears, Blackhawks and Bulls.

Private funeral services were held for his family and he was laid to rest at McCool Cemetery. Memorials in his name are preferred to American Cancer Society. The family wishes to thank his caregivers for their compassion and care at Miller's Merry Manor in Portage.

