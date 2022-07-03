Feb. 18, 1937 - June 25, 2022

HOBART, IN - Jack Reid Baker, age 85, of Hobart, was called home on Saturday, June 25, 2022. He was born on February 18, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Alfred and Faye (nee Bartlett) Baker. Jack was a graduate of Eddison High School the class of 1955 and continued his education at Indiana University Northwest. On July 7, 1957, Jack married the love of his life, Nancy Kay Kozyra, and they spent 65 wonderful years together. He attended Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hobart and retired from American Bridge. Jack loved his country and was a loyal supporter of the soldiers and veterans, Jack was so proud to be an American. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, devoted father, loving grandfather, playful great grandfather, and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy Baker; children: Jeff (Lori) Baker, Rhonda (Dan) Philipsborn, Brenda (Bob) Wisniewski; son-in-law, John and Sheila Taylor; grandchildren: John (Amy) Kalinowski, Jennifer (Matt) Wright, Katie Kalinowski, Mike (Kim) Taylor, Michelle (Alex) Belligio, Kara (Sean) Baker, Taryn Taylor, Robbie (Cait) Wisniewski, Danny, Ryan and Ross Philipsborn; great-grandchildren: Cassidy, Laina, Johnny, and Aiyana Kalinowski, Kaylie, Daniel and Jackson Wright, Greyson Belligio and Ellie Taylor; Family: Sam Kozyra, Bill and Vikki Filter, Dugo and Berylene Kozyra; and special friend, Carrie Adelman. Numerous nieces, nephews, dear friends. The family would like to give a special thanks and love to Julie Burk.

Jack was preceded in death by his lovely daughter, Donna Taylor; and parents: Alfred and Faye Baker; and his siblings.

In lieu of flowers donations to Juvenile Diabetes at jdrf.org or mail to 200 Vesey Street, 28th floor New York, NY 10281, or to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation at dvnf.org or if you prefer to donate by phone, please call 1-888-782-2148.

A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road was entrusted with arrangements. (219) 942-2109 Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com