CROWN POINT, IN - Jack Schmitt, age 92, of Crown Point, IN passed away December 22, 2018. Survived by his son, James Schmitt and numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Angie.
Funeral service will be held on Friday December 28th at 10:00 AM at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 7607 W Lincoln Hwy Schererville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave) At rest, Chapel Lawn Memorial Garden in Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Jack's family on Thursday from 3:00-6:00 PM at the Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home.
Jack was retired from the US Airforce.