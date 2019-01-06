CROWN POINT, IN - Jack Steven Pettit, age 69, passed away at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis on Tuesday, January 1, 2019. Jack was born to Harold and Shirley Pettit (both deceased) and graduated from Crown Point High School in 1967. He then attended Valparaiso University where he played both baseball and basketball. Jack retired from Ford Motor Company in 2014.
Jack is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pamela (nee Briney) Pettit. Jack and Pam met as 1st graders at South Ward Elementary School in Crown Point and married 15 years later. Jack is also survived by their two children: Chip (Karin) Pettit and Jessica (Matt) Albaugh; brothers, Terry (Anne) Pettit and Paul (Pam) Pettit; and four grandchildren, William, Avery, Ellen and Kate.
Jack enjoyed coaching youth and high school sports. He was currently coaching the Crown Point High School Freshman Boys' Basketball team. Jack touched the lives of hundreds of young athletes in Lake County over the past 35-years coaching basketball, baseball, softball and golf. His larger-than-life personality exuded confidence, charisma and a wonderful sense of humor. Jack loved to entertain, regularly hosting fish fries, high school reunions and family parties. He reveled in the activities of his grandchildren, was an avid golfer and always found time to catch a Cubs game.
A Memorial visitation will be held at Bethel Church, 10202 Broadway, Crown Point from 2:00-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 13, 2019. A Celebration of Life will follow at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Gary Butler officiating. PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL HOME entrusted with funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to a college scholarship fund for a Crown Point student-athlete in Jack's name through the Crown Point Community Foundation.