Jack V. Buono

ORANGE CITY, FL - Jack V. Buono, age 79, of Orange City, Florida, formerly of Hammond, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

He is survived by his life-long, love of his life, Shirl; brothers: Ron Buono and Michael Buono; sister, Diana Davis; daughter-by-choice, Debbie Goodale; grandson, Jeremy Goodale, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.

Preceded in death by his loving mother, Sophie, brother, Joseph, and sister, Christina.

Jack, a first generation Sicilian immigrant on his father's side, was born in East Chicago, Indiana, and grew up in the Harbor section before his family moved into Hammond, where he attended Hammond Technical Vocation High School (class of '58).

He entered the United States Marine Corps in 1961, proudly serving tours in Vietnam and Guam, as well as several stateside stations as an aircraft structural mechanic. Corporal Buono was honorably discharged in April of 1965. He returned to Indiana for a brief period of time before moving to New England, and eventually settling in central Florida.