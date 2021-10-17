Jack V. Cole

Jackie Vaughn "Jack" Cole was born in Attica, Indiana in 1935 to Mildred (Pitzer) and James "Pete" Cole. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Jim, Joe, John and Claude. He is survived by his wife, Edith of Morrison, IL; children: Jeff (Anne) of Kirkland, WA, Karen Maarouf (Noureddine) of Fairfield, CA, and Adam (Dana) of Oakwood Hills, IL, as well as five grandchildren: Tyler, J. Morgan, Travis, Hannah and Amanda.

Jack met his bride of 63 years, Edith Bremer, when she spilled a rootbeer float on him while she worked as a carhop at Dog n Suds in St. John, IN. They were married on February 15, 1958 at Zion United Church of Christ in Dyer, IN.

Jack was an incredibly hard worker, and he started working at a young age. He was a pinsetter at the bowling alley when he was 14, and had three Ford model A's - one to drive and two for parts - so he could get to the bowling alley. He went on to work as a bricklayer assistant, line worker in a bottling plant, Ford stamping plant line worker, and tow truck driver. After these experiences, he never worked for anyone else again - he simply wanted to be his own boss. He purchased two small trucks and a semi, operating a trucking business hauling sand and gravel for new home developments in and around St. John.