Jack V. Cole

Sept. 16, 1935 - Sept. 21, 2021
Jack Cole went home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2021. Jack had just had his 86th birthday on September 16th.
Jackie Vaughn "Jack" Cole was born in Attica, Indiana in 1935 to Mildred (Pitzer) and James "Pete" Cole. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Jim, Joe, John and Claude. He is survived by his wife, Edith of Morrison, IL; children: Jeff (Anne) of Kirkland, WA, Karen Maarouf (Noureddine) of Fairfield, CA, and Adam (Dana) of Oakwood Hills, IL, as well as five grandchildren: Tyler, J. Morgan, Travis, Hannah and Amanda.
Jack met his bride of 63 years, Edith Bremer, when she spilled a rootbeer float on him while she worked as a carhop at Dog n Suds in St. John, IN. They were married on February 15, 1958 at Zion United Church of Christ in Dyer, IN.
Jack was an incredibly hard worker, and he started working at a young age. He was a pinsetter at the bowling alley when he was 14, and had three Ford model A's - one to drive and two for parts - so he could get to the bowling alley. He went on to work as a bricklayer assistant, line worker in a bottling plant, Ford stamping plant line worker, and tow truck driver. After these experiences, he never worked for anyone else again - he simply wanted to be his own boss. He purchased two small trucks and a semi, operating a trucking business hauling sand and gravel for new home developments in and around St. John.
In 1972, he and Edie decided to move their young family to a smaller town - Morrison, IL. He took an ownership stake in a new car dealership with one of his high school friends from St. John. He was a partner in two separate dealerships in Morrison from 1972 until his retirement in 2000.
Jack was competitive in every game he played - from golf to Rummikub. He also strove to have fun in whatever he was doing. He teased relentlessly, and could take a good ribbing as well. He was also kind to all, and worked hard to make certain everyone was having fun along the way. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be sorely missed by those who loved him, and especially those looking for a 4th at Emerald Hills Golf Course.
Jack was active in the Morrison Chamber of Commerce, past president of the Morrison Country Club and an active member of the Morrison United Methodist Church, most recently serving on the Staff Parish Relations Committee.
A funeral will be held at Zion United Church of Christ on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will precede the funeral from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A reception will be held immediately following the service.