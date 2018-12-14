SCHNEIDER, IN - Jack W. Gerner 87, of Schneider, passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018. He is survived by his wife, of 61 years, Dorothy; daughters, Barb (Allan) Stark, Patti (Art) Lindahl, Sheryl (Scott) Miller, Jackie Gerner and Marcia (Leon) Corns; grandchildren, Jason, Dustin, Kristen, Amber, Blake, Morgan and Hannah and great grandchildren, Adalyn, Olivia and Charlie. Jack retired from Lowell's Snell Chevrolet as a mechanic, was a Korean Army Veteran, avid Square Dancer, Fireman with the Schneider VFD and a member and former Elder of Schneider Presbyterian Church.
Visitation, Sunday December 16, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 PM with Funeral Services Monday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial following in West Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to his Church or your own favorite charity. www.sheetsfuneral.com