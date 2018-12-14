Try 1 month for 99¢

SCHNEIDER, IN - Jack W. Gerner 87, of Schneider, passed away Thursday, December 13, 2018. He is survived by his wife, of 61 years, Dorothy; daughters, Barb (Allan) Stark, Patti (Art) Lindahl, Sheryl (Scott) Miller, Jackie Gerner and Marcia (Leon) Corns; grandchildren, Jason, Dustin, Kristen, Amber, Blake, Morgan and Hannah and great grandchildren, Adalyn, Olivia and Charlie. Jack retired from Lowell's Snell Chevrolet as a mechanic, was a Korean Army Veteran, avid Square Dancer, Fireman with the Schneider VFD and a member and former Elder of Schneider Presbyterian Church.

Visitation, Sunday December 16, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 PM with Funeral Services Monday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial following in West Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to his Church or your own favorite charity. www.sheetsfuneral.com

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.