July 24, 1931 - Jan. 27, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Jack W. Wallace, 91, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born July 24, 1931 in Clinton, TN to Roy & Nina (Massengill) Wallace, graduated from Tolleston High School in Gary, IN, and received a B.A. in Business from Indiana University, Bloomington. Jack made his career as a Sales Representative for various companies, particularly in the machine parts industry.

As a longtime member of Valparaiso First United Methodist Church, graduate of I.U., and a spouse of 70 years, Jack would tell you his faith, his family, and I.U basketball were the three priorities in his life, but would never divulge the order. He became an avid golfer but was born with an outstanding sense of humor that he credited in large part for his long life.

On May 26, 1952, he married Norma Estes who survives along with their sons Scott & Brad Wallace both of Valparaiso, and grandchildren Erica Phillips, Katie Wallace & Amy Wallace. He was preceded in death by two sons, Daniel Wallace in 1977 & Doug Wallace in 2018 and his brother, Gene Wallace.

A visitation will be held Friday, February 17th from 3:00–5:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to Valparaiso First United Methodist Church.