VALPARAISO, IN - Jack Wayne Laird, 95 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born September 9, 1925 in Tiptonville, TN to the late Clayton and Vera (Alexander) Laird. Jack was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII serving as a Navy Medic in Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He began as a young man working in the cotton fields and then made his career in the railroad working for 32 years as a train master for Inland Steel.