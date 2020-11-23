 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jack Wayne Laird

Jack Wayne Laird

{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Jack Wayne Laird, 95 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born September 9, 1925 in Tiptonville, TN to the late Clayton and Vera (Alexander) Laird. Jack was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII serving as a Navy Medic in Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He began as a young man working in the cotton fields and then made his career in the railroad working for 32 years as a train master for Inland Steel.

On October 14, 1946, Jack married Marilyn Poe who preceded him in death in 2014. He is survived by his son, Terry (Bobbie) Laird; grandchildren: Bill Laird, Steve (Megan) Laird, and Rebecca (Chris) Lankheet; great grandchildren: Tyler Laird, Aiden and August Lankheet, and Grayson Jack Laird; and brother, Joe "Spud" Laird.

Cremation will take place at Angelcrest Crematory and a memorial service will be held at a later date. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts