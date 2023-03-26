May 28, 1937-March 20, 2023

CROWN POINT - Jackie Don Charters, 85, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2023.

Jackie was born on May 28, 1937 to Andrew and Ella Charters in Waynetown, IN and resided in Crown Point, IN for the last 50 years where he raised his family. He served in the Army and was stationed in Korea and Vietnam. Jackie was married to his wife Barbara (Grubar) for 56 years. He worked at Ford Motor Co. in Chicago Heights for 41 years (UAW Local 588 retired). He also worked for the City of Crown Point for the past 13 years.

Jackie is survived by his wife Barbara; his three children: Chris (Melissa), Catherine, and Karen; his six grandchildren: Alison (Ryan), Rayne, Morgan (Zach), Logan, Cloe, and Ryan; one great-grandchild, Daniel; and also many nieces and nephews.

Jackie was preceded in death by his parents: Andrew and Ella; six brothers: Del, Bud, Vin, Dick, Larry and Bob; and one sister, Deleva.

Jackie will be greatly missed but will always live on in our memories as we celebrate his life.

Memorial visitation will be on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Visit Jackie's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com, 219-663-2500.