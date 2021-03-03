Jackie Gootee O'Dea

HAMMOND, IN — Jackie Gootee O'Dea, 68, of Hammond, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Pat Gootee, and nephew, Richard Eagle. Jackie is survived by her husband of 31 years, Jimmy O'Dea; her daughters, Shannon (Jason Weston) and Kelly O'Dea; son, Michael (Jessica) White; her "baby" sister, Shelly Woodrick (beloved brother-in-law Jack); and many loving cousins, aunts and uncles.

Her true joy in life came from her love for her grandchildren: Ryan, Aidan, Jillian, Fallyn, Morgan and Jaxon; as well as her special nephew, Gavin Eagle. She loved her stepdaughter, Erin Bornick (Jake), and their sons, Wayne and James.

Jackie retired from Barberry Apartments after 25 years serving as property manager. She was a devoted member of American Legion Post 66 and of the VFW Post 9982 Women's Auxiliary.

Jackie never had an unkind word to say about anyone and everyone was drawn to her shining light. She is now shining with the good Lord above and relishing her reunion with cherished love ones.

As a member of the Woodmar United Methodist Church, Jackie has requested in lieu of flowers please make donations to http://woodmarumc.org.