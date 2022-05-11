CEDAR LAKE, IN - Jackie Harris, age 86, of Cedar Lake, IN passed away Saturday, April 23rd, 2022. Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Allan, and sons: Jay (Mary) Harris and Stuart (Amy) Harris, 9 grandchildren: Alexia Harris, Jessica Harris, Allan Paul Harris, Jay Harris Jr. Maggie (Gary) Zeld, Molly DiLauro, Mikkel Harris, Danny Harris, Ian Harris, and 4 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her eldest son, Jeffry (Nadine) Harris.

Jackie was born and raised in Wisconsin. She was very involved with Kenosha bands where Al was a director. After moving to Hickory Hills, IL, she was a member of Holy Apostles Lutheran Church and worked in the office as secretary. In 1981, she and Al purchased the Crestview Motel in Cedar Lake, IN. They owned and managed the motel until they retired in 1995. For more than 25 years Jackie was an active member of Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church in St. John, IN.

Jackie enjoyed baking, music, hosting parties, spending time with friends, and traveling. Al and Jackie completed the Great Lakes Circle tour during their retirement. Her greatest joy by far was her family. Jackie (known as G-MA or Gigi) was what children's dreams are made of ... a grandmother that was forever loving, kind, gentle, encouraging, and involved in every one of her grandchildren's lives. She loved them beautifully, and in turn, they learned to love the same. Jackie was an angel in training while on this earth. She will be greatly missed by all those whose hearts she touched.

A visitation and memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 15th from 2-5pm for her family and friends at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church https:/holy-shepherd.org/ in Jackie's name. www.burdanfuneralhome.com