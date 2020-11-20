Jackie Lee 'Jack' Balogh

VALPARAISO, IN — Jackie Lee "Jack" Balogh, 73, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born December 22, 1946, in Gary, IN, to Paul and Allene (Cronch) Balogh, graduated from Crown Point High School in 1965, served proudly with the U.S. Air Force and then received a B.S. from Purdue University. Jack made his career with Bendix/Allied Signal as a aales representative in their Aircraft Brake & Strut Division for nearly 25 years. He enjoyed traveling with some of his Bendix colleagues every February to Hilton Head, SC, for golf and fraternization. Golfing and vacations with other friends to chosen courses were always eagerly anticipated.

Jack is survived by his friend and former spouse, Jo Lynn Balogh, of Valparaiso; siblings, David Balogh (Carolyn Fraker), of Michigan, Joyce Gallagher of Ohio, and Roger Balogh (Jan), of Colorado; many loving nieces and nephews, and longtime friend, David Vrbanich, of Valparaiso. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Paul "Ed," Joseph "Dean," Loretta and Richard "Rick."

A visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army or Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana. COVID-19 restrictions will require masks, social distancing and census limits.