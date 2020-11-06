Jackie Orze (nee Bullion)

GLENDALE, AZ — Jackie Orze (nee Bullion), 59, of Glendale, AZ, formerly of St. John, IN, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at Banner Boswell Medical Center in Sun City, AZ.

Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Keith Orze; her son, Adam Orze; and her daughter, Jenni Orze (Joe Buchino); her brother, Chris Bullion; and brothers- and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Patricia Bullion, and siblings, Don, Carolyn and Jeff Bullion.

Jackie fought many courageous battles with both cancer and lupus. She was a dedicated nurse for more than 20 years. She was an avid reader. Jackie was a loyal and die-hard Chicago Cubs fan. She enjoyed playing bingo. Christmas was one of Jackie's favorite holidays, including a family trip to Disney World.

At this time, there is no memorial service. A memorial service will be planned for the spring of 2021.