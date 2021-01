Jackson Huston

PORTAGE, IN - Huston Jackson, age 87, of Portage, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Sue Hopper; daughters: Linda Jackson and Karen Hutton; and son, Larry (Patty) Jackson; ten cherished grandchildren; and one treasured grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his dear daughter, JoAnn; and four brothers and seven sisters.

Huston was a devoted family man who lived to love his children and grandchildren, and was a dedicated millwright at US Steel for many years until his retirement. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all. Per his wishes, no services were held. Arrangements entrusted to Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, Merrillville.