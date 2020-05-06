× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jaclyn M. Mauch (nee Grisham)

DYER, IN — Jaclyn M. Mauch, 37, of Dyer, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born January 13, 1983. She is survived by her husband Nicholas, son Colin, father James Grisham, aunt Rosemarie Grisham, sister Christina (Jason) Cooper, nieces Braiden and Aowynn Cooper; she was preceded in death by her mother Patricia (nee Hulett); grandparents Walter (Rose Marie) Grisham and Jack (Dorothy) Hulett; father-in-law and mother-in-law William (Sharon) Mauch.

Jackie earned an Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Development and was on track for a Bachelor's degree from Purdue University Northwest, attended Huntington College and graduated from Lake Central High School in 2001. She enjoyed working with children at the Riley Child Center at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, IN, and the YMCA in Hammond, IN.