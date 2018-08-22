Jaclyn N. "Chachi" Nauracy

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Jaclyn N. Nauracy 'Chachi', age 26, of Schererville, IN passed away August 19, 2018. Survived by her parents Joseph and Cheryl Nauracy, one sister Kayleigh Nauracy, one brother Adam Nauracy; paternal grandmother Geraldine Nauracy; three uncles: Mick Lannon, John (Kim) Nauracy, Jerald (Karen) Nauracy; three aunts: Lynnette Lannon, Denise (Tom) Kmiatek, Kelly (Nick) Smith; great aunt Cindy Olszanski; ten cousins: Michael (Ryan) Lannon, Johnny Nauracy, Jake (Ashley) Nauracy, Nick Nauracy, Courtney (Dimas) Smith, Madison Nauracy, Nicky Flesher, Justin Kmiatek, Colin Flesher, Marissa Kmiatek; two great cousins Tessa Lannon, Julianna Nauracy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 24, 2018 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, (10701 Olcott Ave, St. John, IN 46373). Cremation to follow. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 23, 2018 from 2:00-8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNEAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave, Crown Point, IN (1/2 mile south of US 30). Jaclyn may also be viewed at the church Friday morning from 9:00-10:00 AM (time of services). Jaclyn graduated from Marian Catholic High School in 2010 where she was involved in the color guard and marching band. She went on to Eureka College where she played soccer, softball, and received a degree in Psychology. She began her career in ABA Therapy serving children with special needs. She quickly realized her true passion was in assisting in saving lives. She then furthered her studies in EMT training and became a full time EMT with Superior as well as a volunteer EMT/Firefighter for Lake Hills Fire Department working to become a Firefighter/Paramedic. Jaclyn was a compassionate and giving person who brightened everyone's day. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Foundation or Lake Hills Fire Department. www.chapellawnfunerals.com