Jacob D. Porter

June 21, 2007 — March 27, 2021

HEBRON, IN — Jacob D. Porter, 13, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, IL.

Jacob is survived by his parents, Douglas and Janie Porter; siblings: Tyler P., Tyler G., Ian, Kyle and Addison; paternal grandfather, Stephen Porter; maternal grandparents, Deron and Faye Porter; qunt and uncle, Dennis and Krystal Porter; and cousins: Vronika, Ryker, Nikholet, Emilee, Kylee, Dylan and Kyla.

Jacob was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Biers; maternal great-grandmother, Eva Huffman; and paternal great-grandparents, Phillip and Rita Porter.

Jacob enjoyed playing video games and virtual reality. He also enjoyed working at the concession stand at Hebron Little League. Jacob had a good sense of humor and was energetic and outgoing. He loved spending time with his family and friends; and his faithful companion, Bailey.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, April 2, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be private for the family.