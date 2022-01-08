LOWELL, IN - Jacob Douglas Jensen, 11, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 due to complications from a brain tumor. He is survived by his parents, Greg and Brittany; siblings: Jillian and Jack; grandparents: Doug and Therese Williams of Lowell, Ellen Morris of Sheffield, IL, and Larry Jensen of Princeton, IL; great-grandparents: Bill and Sandy Klene of Crown Point, IN, and Fran Anderson of Princeton IL; uncles: Chris (LeeAnn) Williams, Eric (Delphine) Rousseau-Williams, Michael (Kelly) Morris, and Jonathan Morris; cousins: Gabe, Luke, Natalie, Chelsea, Alana, Kai, Mazie, and Max; and many other great aunts, uncles and extended cousins. Jacob was born March 16, 2010, and was a light that burned brightly and was extinguished much too soon. He made everyone around him a better person. His absence leaves a gaping hole in our hearts which will never be completely filled.