CHICAGO, IL - Jacob J. Golich, "Jack", age 67, lifelong of South Chicago "Vets Park" passed away on March 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Nadine (Nee Rakich). Loving father of: Jake (Jamie) Golich, Milana Golich, Justin Golich and Kristin Meyer. Dearest brother of: Jim (Donna) Golich and late Karen (late Ken) Grisa. Dear son-in-law of Donna Rakich. Fond brother-in-law of: Diane Rutovic and Steve (Stacey) Rakich. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Visitation Monday, March 15, 2021 from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Elmwood Chapel 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago, IL 60617. Funeral Mass Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Sacred Heart Croatian Church 2864 East 96th Street Chicago, IL 60617. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please omit flowers. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.