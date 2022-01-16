 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacob J. Lotz
Jacob J. Lotz

Jacob J. Lotz

April 20, 1936 - Jan. 1, 2022

DOLTON, IL - In loving memory of Jacob J. Lotz of Dolton, Illinois, age 85, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022.

He is survived by his sons: Richard Lotz, Tommy Lotz, Jason Lotz; his stepdaughter, Eleanor Canter (Mike)Tomczak; niece, nephews; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Vera Lotz; his sister, Sandra (Lotz) Fagan; and his stepdaughter, Janice (Canter) Linn.

He was a retired Police Officer of Dolton, Illinois and retired from Republic Steel.

