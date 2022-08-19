Jacob "Jack" Esala

Nov. 22, 1949 - Aug. 15, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Jacob "Jack" Esala, age 72, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Jack is survived by his wife, Carole Esala; children: Christopher and David (Erika) Esala; granddaughter, Eleanor; brothers: Darrell (Rosemary), Keith (Beverly), and Greg (Adele) Esala; sister, Marsha (Scott) Maki; and many nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; Rev. Toivo and Ardis Esala.

Jack worked as a Commercial Loan Officer at Centier Bank for 34 years. He was a member of the Crown Point Rotary, Trinity Lutheran Church in Crown Point, the American Cancer Society and the Crown Point Community Foundation. Jack enjoyed being a part of the Crown Point Friday Night Chain Gang, golf, bowling, coin collecting, and traveling with friends and family. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Additional visitation will take place on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 250 South Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM.

Interment to follow at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Jack's name to Trinity Lutheran Church and School or the Crown Point Community Foundation.

Visit Jack's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.