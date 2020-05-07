Jacob "Jake" A. Wright
PORTAGE, IN — Jacob "Jake" A. Wright, 26, a lifelong Portage resident, passed away suddenly April 23, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Amelia Wright (Marisa Bravo); parents, Jeff and Cathie Wright; brother, Joshua (fiancée Kathy) Wright; sister, Mariah Wright; maternal grandparents, Max and Betty Hutka.
A celebration of Jake's life will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Countryside Park, 5250 U.S. Highway 6, Portage. Arrangements were entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Crown Point). www.burnsfuneral.com
