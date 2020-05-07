Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

PORTAGE, IN — Jacob "Jake" A. Wright, 26, a lifelong Portage resident, passed away suddenly April 23, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Amelia Wright (Marisa Bravo); parents, Jeff and Cathie Wright; brother, Joshua (fiancée Kathy) Wright; sister, Mariah Wright; maternal grandparents, Max and Betty Hutka.