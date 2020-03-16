LOWELL, IN - Jacob "Jake" Camus, 34, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Katie; children: Gyanna, Jacob, Gracyn and Mila; Parents: Richard, Jr. (Tammy); Grandmother, Marcia Carlson; siblings, Sarge (Becky) Canarini, Josh (Pricilla) Canarini, Sam (Logan) Tharp, Lindsey (Steve) Muenstermann and Shanna (Adam) Kyrouac; his furry best friend, Felix and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Ellen; sister, Kristen Blissmer; Grandparents, Richard, Sr. and JoAnn Camus and Arne "Butch" Carlson. Jake was an American Petroleum Institute Inspector with Citgo and Exxon Mobile. He loved coaching and spending time with his kids, fishing and was an Ultra Marathon Runner. Jake genuinely loved his work and co-workers dearly, coming only second to the deep love for his family.