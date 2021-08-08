July 25, 1980 - July 31, 2021

Jacob Van Vessen, our youngest and beautiful son Jacob, just 41 years young has passed away and called to God's Eternal Kingdom. Born July 25, 1980 in Munster, Indiana. His guardian Angels, on July 31, 2021 quietly and gently carried him in their loving arms to Heaven. His life on earth was a blessing to all. Always smiling, with a contagious laugh, a very loving, kind, generous and gentle son. Never will a day pass without our family thinking about him, for he will always remain in the deepest parts of our hearts and souls. A St. Thomas More and Munster High School graduate. He loved everyone and never judged people, only accepted for who they are. A very hard and loyal worker, always giving back to help others.

Jacob is survived by his parents Kirk and Debbie Van Vessen of Munster; brother, Joshua of Highland; his loyal dog, friend and companion, Snickers; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jacob's grandparents, in Heaven, lovingly embraced him, Leonard and Cecilia Van Vessen and Joseph and Ruth Klisurich.

In honor of Jacob, we will respect what he would want and services will remain private. We invite all friends and relatives to visit the Munster Burns Kish Funeral Home website (Munster) and leave your thoughts and prayers in the guest book. This will be so meaningful to our family and Jacob. Our loving Son, this is not goodbye, we will all be joined together again. We love you good lookin!!!! Burns-Kish Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com