CROWN POINT, IN - Jacqualine 'Jacki' Goldasich, age 67 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends on Saturday December 15, 2018. She is survived by her son, Andrew Goldasich of Cedar Lake, sister Jeralyn (Michael) Hopp of Schererville;brother Kurt (Deborah) Sanders of Phoenix, Arizona; nephew Ryan Hopp, nieces Jillian Condon and Rosemary Sanders, as well as grand-nieces and a grand-nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Irene Sanders.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday December 29, 2018 at 11:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith, IN. Friends may meet with the family on Saturday December 29, 2018 at 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.
Jacki was a life-long resident of the area and graduated from Griffith High School, Class of 1970. She belongs to The Lake Co. Women's Democratic Organization and was a former Precinct Committee Woman. She worked for the Lake County Government Center for nearly 20 years, in the Auditors Office and Treasurers Office. Jacki loved her family and friends. She had a talent for design, loved animals, and especially her dog Gitch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Center for Advanced Lung Diseases c/o University of Chicago Hospital, 5801 S. Ellis Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60637
