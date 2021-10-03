Jacqualine "Jackie" L. Trichak, age 76, passed away on September 29, 2021. She was the cherished wife and best friend of Frank J. Trichak for 45+ years. She is survived by her loving sons: Scott T. Trichak of Orlando, FL and Wayne W. Warner of Littleton, CO. She was the dear sister of Ronald Saltarski. Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Seaman 2nd Class William S Polanski, who perished in WWII; her mother, Frances Saltarski; and her sister, Ann Lopardo.

Jackie loved playing casino games on her phone and computer, trips to the local casinos, and Bingo with her friends at Munster Parks and Recreation Center, as well as a HUGE Blackhawks fan. She was always on the lookout for baseball cards of her favorite, Nellie Fox, and expanding her "moose" collection.

Visitation for Jackie will be on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. In lieu of sending flowers, please make memorial donations in Jackie's name to The Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, Attn: Rachel Stellfox, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL 60622. www.schroederlauer.com