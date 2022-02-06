Feb. 21, 1935 - Feb. 3, 2022

Jacque Eriks, 86, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday February 3, 2022.

She was born on February 21, 1935 in Gary, IN, to John and Ida Scheidt. Survived by her sister Kay Martin; sister-in-law Wilma Eriks; children: Mark(Cindy) Eriks, Craig (Sharron) Eriks, Daelyn (Dennis) Charnetzky and bonus daughter Cindy(Doug) Tougaw; niece Lynda (Art) Krueger. Grandchildren: Ian Eriks, Adam(Ashley) Eriks, Emily (Todd) Verhoef, Josh(Mary) Eriks, Ryan(Riley) Charnetzky, Andrew Charnetzky, Aubrey Eriks and Alex, Isabel and Abby Kaariainen; eight great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Preceded in death by her husband of 68-years, Duane, sister Shirley Jean Single, Herman and Delma Eriks, Donald Eriks, Loris and Jim Terpstra, Ken and Dorothy Eriks, Allan Eriks, Ray Teitge, Dave Eich and William Martin.

Jacque grew up in the community of Ross, and was in the first graduating class from Calumet High School in 1953. She married Duane on May 25, 1953. They lived in Philadelphia and Kentucky while Duane was in school then moved to their home in Hobart, IN. She drove a school bus for several years before opening Wallpaper World in Valparaiso where they retired from.

Jacque loved her family and friends, cooking Sunday dinners, gardening, sewing, quilting and crafts of all sorts. She always had a smile on and never met a stranger. She traveled to every state and took several overseas trips, she loved her family trips to Minnesota and planned craft projects for everyone to make.

She was a former member of Ross Reformed Church where her and Duane were the first couple to be married, a Gideon Auxiliary member for 55-years and spent many summers traveling to international conventions. She was a member of Liberty Bible Church after moving to Valparaiso and a longtime member of String-A-Long Quilt Guild.

Heaven gained an angel but she will be dearly missed on earth.

Burial will be at Graceland cemetery in Valparaiso on Tuesday February 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. A memorial service will follow at Liberty Bible Church, 824 North Calumet Ave, Chesterton, IN. Visitation at 12:00 p.m. and service at 1:00.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Gideons International or VNA Hospice of NWI.

For additional information, please contact HILSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.