VALPARAISO, IN - Jacqueline A. Hermance, 64 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018. She was born February 6, 1954 in LaPorte to John Matthew and Yolanda (Gyure) Good. Jacqui graduated from Franklin College with a Bachelor's Degree in History and Arts. She worked as a Book Processor for Purdue North Central before retiring to raise a family. Jacqui was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Valparaiso where she had been involved in the quilting club, bible study group, and volunteering in the office. She enjoyed sewing, playing piano and guitar, and crafting. Jacqui will be remembered as a loving wife and a devoted mother who will be deeply missed.
On December 20, 1981 in Westville, Jacqui married Ronald Hermance, who survives, along with their children: Christopher (Rosalinda Pedroza) Hermance of Valparaiso, Bethany N. Hermance of Indianapolis, Jenni (Josh) Kniola of Michigan City, Laura (James Slayden) Burcham of Michigan City; grandchildren: Matthew, Tyler, Sophia, Jordan, Makayla, Jacob, Hunter, Addison, Abigail; brothers: Terry (Jackie) Good, and Mickey B. Good; sister in law: Linda Good. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Kenneth Good, and a sister who died during infancy, Linda.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 12 noon at Trinity Lutheran Church, 201 N. Washington St., Valparaiso, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Valparaiso.