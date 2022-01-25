FORMERLY OF MERRILLVILLE, IN - Jacqueline Bradas, age 92 formerly of Merrillville, Indiana passed away January 19, 2022. Jackie immigrated to the United States with husband Nikola in 1954. A Ripon College graduate, she spent her early years raising her three boys. She worked part-time as a teacher to help with the family finances, only going to work full-time when her husband Nick became disabled in the mid 1970's. Jacqueline devoted her years to St. Elijah Church where she assisted in fish fry's, catering, bake sales, bingo and more as a member of the Serbian Sisters Circle. An avid reader, Jackie also loved to work on jigsaw puzzles when she was in the nursing home. She also spent many evenings playing card games with her friends while she lived in the Ahepa buildings in Merrillville.