FORMERLY OF MERRILLVILLE, IN - Jacqueline Bradas, age 92 formerly of Merrillville, Indiana passed away January 19, 2022. Jackie immigrated to the United States with husband Nikola in 1954. A Ripon College graduate, she spent her early years raising her three boys. She worked part-time as a teacher to help with the family finances, only going to work full-time when her husband Nick became disabled in the mid 1970's. Jacqueline devoted her years to St. Elijah Church where she assisted in fish fry's, catering, bake sales, bingo and more as a member of the Serbian Sisters Circle. An avid reader, Jackie also loved to work on jigsaw puzzles when she was in the nursing home. She also spent many evenings playing card games with her friends while she lived in the Ahepa buildings in Merrillville.
Jackie was preceded in death by husband Nikola, and sons John and Philip.
Survived by son David (Wilma) Bradas and grandchildren Malory, Alexa and Shilynn, and Elizabeth Morales of Sacremento, CA many other family, friends and Kumovi both here and in England.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., at St Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 8700 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Funeral Service to begin at 10:00 a.m. V Rev. Aleksandar Novakovic officiating.
Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Donations may be made to the St Elijah Kolo Sestara Ladies Auxillary in her name. May her Memory be Eternal.
For further information please call Mileva or David at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 219-736-5840.