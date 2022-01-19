GRANT PARK, IL - Jacqueline E. Marquand (nee Eisha), age 55 of Grant Park, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, peacefully at her home and surrounded by her loving family. Jackie is the beloved wife for 22 years to Kelly Marquand; loving mother to Nicole Eisha and step-daughter Kelsey Marquand. Jackie is sister to Joseph (Karen) Eisha, Margaret Harrington, and Kenny Eisha. The devoted aunt to Michelle (Tim) Hollandsworth, Elizabeth Parker, TJ Harrington, Sara Grace Eisha, Joseph Eisha, and Madison Harrington. She is also Great Aunt to Collin, Molly, and Connor. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph F and Lorraine E. Eisha.

Friends are invited to visit with Jackie's family on Thursday, January 20 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will begin at Noon with Deacon Jim Renwick Officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jackie's name to the American Kidney Foundation, www.kidneyfoundation.org.

Jackie had worked as an Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable Supervisor in insurance. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling to Las Vegas, and especially visiting Up North (Wisconsin). She was an avid collector of angels and is now one herself. www.schroederlauer.com