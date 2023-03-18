PORTAGE, IN - Jacqueline G. "Jackie" Cherry (nee Pocialik) of Portage, formerly of East Gary/Lake Station, age 83, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at home. She was born on June 26, 1939 in Gary, IN. Jackie was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and was a volunteer at Clothes N Prayers in South Haven. She had previously been very involved in Lake Station youth sports and remained a loyal Lake Station Eagles fan. In their retirement, Jackie and George enjoyed going to their Florida home and traveling the world. Jackie was an amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.