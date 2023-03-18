June 26, 1939 - March 16, 2023
PORTAGE, IN - Jacqueline G. "Jackie" Cherry (nee Pocialik) of Portage, formerly of East Gary/Lake Station, age 83, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023 at home. She was born on June 26, 1939 in Gary, IN. Jackie was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and was a volunteer at Clothes N Prayers in South Haven. She had previously been very involved in Lake Station youth sports and remained a loyal Lake Station Eagles fan. In their retirement, Jackie and George enjoyed going to their Florida home and traveling the world. Jackie was an amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Jackie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years on March 3, 2023, George M. Cherry; parents, Mitchell and Eleanor Pocialik; two sisters, Gayle Michaels and Susan Malocha.
She is survived by four children: Michelle (Mark) Anderson, Lake Station, Tamara (Mark) Loomis, Hobart, George (Susan) Cherry, Valparaiso, and Scott (Sandy) Cherry of Portage; 11 grandchildren: Derek (Jeni) Anderson, Christopher (Cora) Anderson, Karli (Sean) Hansen, Neil (Veronica) Anderson, Autumn (Ryan)Dexter, Megan (Bill) Huntsinger, Hillary (John) Bortoli, Scott, Jr. (Fern) Cherry, Ryan, Christian and Nathan Cherry; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Susan (Bill) Rollins; cherished nieces and nephews; and dog, Rocky.
Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam St., Lake Station, with the Rev. Jaime Perea presiding. Services will conclude at the church, with cremation to follow.