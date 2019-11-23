{{featured_button_text}}

CALUMET CITY, IL - Jacqueline J. Makowski, age 72, of Calumet City,IL passed away November 20, 2019. She is survived by her sister Laura (Wayne) Banach; two nephews Joshua (Caroline) and Jeffrey Banach; great-nephew Jay and great-niece Natalie. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Loretta (nee Rompca) Makowski.

Funeral Services will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 to St. Andrew the Apostle Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:45 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Jacqueline was a retired nurse from St. Margaret Mercy Hospital in Hammond, IN.

For service information call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.

