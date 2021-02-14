PORTAGE, IN - Jacqueline "Jackie" Gardner, age 82 of Portage, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

She is survived by six children: Wally (Barbara) Gardner, Alan (Laurie) Gardner, Jr., Jackie (Terry) Connie, James Gardner, John Gardner and Cathy (Joe) Hicks; 25 grand-children; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters: Ailene Egge, Josephine Grisby, Sandra Allen; brother Fred Fuller; and her many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Alan Gardner, Sr. and son Michael Gardner.

Mrs. Gardner was the owner of Jackie's Pizza on Central Avenue in Portage with over 20 years of service. She was a very faithful member of 1st Presbyterian Church in Portage. Jackie loved gardening and tending to her flowers. She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME (2700 Willowcreek, Portage) on Monday from 4:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Rev. Bill Rogers officiating. At rest Calvary Cemetery.

