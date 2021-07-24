 Skip to main content
Jacqueline "Jackie" L. Rootes

AURORA, IL - Age 57, late of Aurora, IL and formerly of Hegewisch passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021.Beloved partner of 34 years to Scott Sowizrol. Loving sister of the late Kevin "Bones" Rootes, the late Frank Rootes and Denise (Dean) McCracken. Caring aunt of Kevin (Beth) McCracken, Ashley McCracken, Zachary (Jacqueline) Rootes, Stephen Livak, Eric Livak, and Justin Livak. Proud great aunt of many. Dear and loving cousin of many. Dearest niece of Fran (Ace) Gargas.Preceded in death by parents: Donald and Henrietta "Hank" Rootes.

Funeral Services 9:00 AM, Monday, July 26, 2021 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 to St. Florian Church for 10:00 AM Mass. Interment Private. Visitation 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com

