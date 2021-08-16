HAMMOND, IN - Ms. Jacqueline "Jackie" Laws daughter of the late Devoed Laws and Joyce Laws was born November 25, 1954, in Marianna AR. She later moved to Hammond, IN with her family. She graduated from Donald E. Gavit High School in 1974.

On Friday, August 6, 2021, Jackie unexpectedly departed this life. Jacqueline was proceeded in death by her father, Devoed Laws; brothers: Johnny Laws and Marshall Laws; and brother-in-law Melvin DuLaney. She is survived by her son, Jeffery Williams of Hammond, IN; mother, Joyce Laws of Gary, IN; sisters Gloria (Charles) Alexander of Gary, IN, Deborah Harris of Griffith, IN; Joanne DuLaney of Olympia Fields, IL (Jacqueline's identical twin sister); Joyce Laws of Chicago, IL and Mamie Laws of Gary, IN. One brother, Devoed Laws of Hammond IN. One aunt Inez Harwell of Hammond, IN; one uncle Charles Harden of Hobert, IN. Nine nieces, seven nephews, and a host of devoted great nieces and great nephews, cousins, and friends.